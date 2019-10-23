UrduPoint.com
Traffic Education Drive Launched In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Traffic education drive launched in Bahawalpur

On the directives of the provincial government, traffic education drive has been launched in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, traffic education drive has been launched in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas.

According to a press release issued here, under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP), Punjab Highway (Patrolling) Bahawalpur Region, Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif, a drive has been kicked off to highlight importance of implementation of traffic rules.

Incharge, Mobile Education Unit, Traffic Police, Muhammad Jameel delivered lectures at camps established roadside in areas including Welcome Chowk, Railway Station and others.

People were urged to wear helmet while driving bike and avoid listening to mobile phone while driving vehicle to avert road accident.

