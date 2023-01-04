UrduPoint.com

Traffic Education Teams Deliver Awareness Lectures: SP NH&MP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Traffic education teams deliver awareness lectures: SP NH&MP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Superintendent of Police (SP), National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur zone, Shahid Nazeer Viryah on Wednesday said that the traffic education teams were delivering traffic awareness lectures in schools, colleges, recreational places and bus stands on a daily basis.

Talking to a delegation of Journalists, at his office, SP Viryah said the objective behind holding the lectures was to discourage the underage drivers and highlight the advantages of wearing helmets.

Related Topics

Police Education Motorway Traffic Sukkur

Recent Stories

UAE University cooperates with University of Malay ..

UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research proje ..

11 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

3 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

3 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.