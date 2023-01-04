Traffic education teams deliver awareness lectures: SP NH&MP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Superintendent of Police (SP), National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur zone, Shahid Nazeer Viryah on Wednesday said that the traffic education teams were delivering traffic awareness lectures in schools, colleges, recreational places and bus stands on a daily basis.

Talking to a delegation of Journalists, at his office, SP Viryah said the objective behind holding the lectures was to discourage the underage drivers and highlight the advantages of wearing helmets.