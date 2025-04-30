Traffic Education Unit Raises Awareness About Traffic Rules
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 10:51 PM
The Traffic Education Unit in Chiniot, under the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, has launched an awareness campaign to educate students about traffic rules
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Traffic Education Unit in Chiniot, under the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, has launched an awareness campaign to educate students about traffic rules.
The seminars were organized in various schools and colleges, where students were informed about road safety principles, traffic signs and the implications of reckless behavior.
Students were educated on crucial road safety practices, including the importance of helmet use, dangers of underage driving, speeding and one-wheeling, safe road crossing practices and risks associated with using mobile phones while traveling.
They were also informed about prohibitions on riding on bus roofs and making noise on roads, emphasizing responsible behavior to prevent accidents.
Traffic education officers distributed pamphlets related to traffic rules to reinforce the importance of road safety.
The unit in-charge emphasized that awareness and implementation of traffic rules are crucial to preventing accidents.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam
Imposter officials loot wheat stock
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro5 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam5 minutes ago
-
Imposter officials loot wheat stock15 minutes ago
-
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules15 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day15 minutes ago
-
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases3 minutes ago
-
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties3 minutes ago
-
SC establishes Reforms Implementation Unit3 minutes ago