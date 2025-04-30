Open Menu

Traffic Education Unit Raises Awareness About Traffic Rules

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 10:51 PM

The Traffic Education Unit in Chiniot, under the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, has launched an awareness campaign to educate students about traffic rules

The seminars were organized in various schools and colleges, where students were informed about road safety principles, traffic signs and the implications of reckless behavior.

Students were educated on crucial road safety practices, including the importance of helmet use, dangers of underage driving, speeding and one-wheeling, safe road crossing practices and risks associated with using mobile phones while traveling.

They were also informed about prohibitions on riding on bus roofs and making noise on roads, emphasizing responsible behavior to prevent accidents.

Traffic education officers distributed pamphlets related to traffic rules to reinforce the importance of road safety.

The unit in-charge emphasized that awareness and implementation of traffic rules are crucial to preventing accidents.

