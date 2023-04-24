Traffic facilitation centers for tourists continues their operation on the third day of Eid

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :On the third consecutive day of the Eid-ul-Fitr, Monday traffic police Abbottabad facilitation camps continues their operation at different locations including Dhamtour By Pass, Harno, and Bariyan for the convenience of tourists.

According to police sources, the camps were established at locations where tourists were provided with facilities such as tea, snacks and informational pamphlets.

Following the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan established facilitation camps in various locations to provide better facilities to tourists coming from other cities and to easily transport them to their destination without any difficulty.

In addition to providing better facilities to the tourists, pamphlets were also distributed for their ease of access while tea and snacks were also provided through mobile canteens on the campsites for tourists and children who accompanied them.

Furthermore, in order to recover damaged vehicles of tourists at various locations, traffic workshops were established on mobile vehicles.