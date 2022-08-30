Traffic from Khuzdar to Qubo Saeed Khan suspended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The traffic on M-8 highway that connects Khuzdar, Balochistan to Qubo Saeed Khan, Sindh Tuesday suspended from Wangu Hills to Barija due to massive landslides.

According to a National Highway Authority (NHA) official, massive landslides occurred from Wangu Hills to Barija.

The total length the highway from Khuzdar to Qubo Saeed Khan was 206 kms whereas the area effected was 40,000 meters.

Meanwhile the approaches of two bridges at N-65 from Kolpur to Dhadar (286km) were washed out.

However, the road from Dera Allah Yar to Sibbi has been opened for the traffic.

The chairman NHA supervised the restoration works at Bibi Nani Bridge and traffic had been restored there, he said, adding the restoration works of Pinjira bridge was underway.

The roads open for traffic include N-25 from Karachi to Quetta, N-10 Makran Coastal Highway and N-70 Qila Saifullah to Rakhni.

Meanwhile, the approach of Abad bridge, was breached on route N-40 from Lakpass to Taftan but the road was now open for the traffic.

The approaches of five bridges were also washed out on N-50 from Kuchlak to Mughal kot but now the road had been open for the traffic.