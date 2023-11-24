Open Menu

Traffic Issues At I-8 Markaz To Be Addressed On Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk has assured the trader's community of I-8 Markaz to address traffic-related problems in the area on top priority and to make travel on the roads of Islamabad safer.

In a proactive move towards resolving Islamabad's persistent traffic and parking issues, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk responded to a special invitation from Raja Fayyaz Gul, President of the Traders' Welfare Association (TWA). I-8 Markaz and listened to the problems of the traders' community.

During the event, the Chief Traffic Officer was joined by DSP I-9, a Beat Inspector, and a gathering of traffic cops deputed at I-8 Markaz. Police officials actively engaged with local traders, listening to their concerns and subsequently issuing instructions and recommendations for immediate resolution.

The Chief Traffic Officer unveiled a strategic action plan aimed at opening crucial internal routes of the I-8 Markaz, ensuring a seamless flow of traffic, and implementing effective signage and markings for parking.

The plan is expected to address various other traffic-related issues, offering significant relief to the citizens.

Emphasizing the commitment to ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow and enhancing citizens' safety during their travel, Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk pledged to employ all available means to keep the city free from accidents. Special attention was given to discouraging incorrect parking practices.

In a token of appreciation for his dedication and efforts, the Trade Welfare Association presented Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfaraz Wark with a shield.

Both parties expressed their commitment to a collaborative effort between the Traders' Welfare Association and the traffic police, working hand in hand to achieve a comprehensive resolution to the city's parking challenges.

