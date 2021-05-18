UrduPoint.com
Traffic Issues Of Abbottabad To Be Resolved With Cooperation Of Citizen: Qamar Hayat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :SSP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Qamar Hayat Tuesday said that we would resolve traffic issues with the cooperation of citizens, he expressed these views while talking to the media at Abbottabad Press Club (APC).

The SSP further said that elimination of illegal bus terminals and enforcement of the law is his top priority, he also directed traffic police to improve the behavior of violators rather than imposing huge fines and also aware drivers about traffic laws.

Qamar Hayat stated that owing to the rapid increase in the population the number of vehicles has also been increased but the capacity of the roads remained the same which has created traffic issues, on local routes the number of public transport vehicle have increased drastically we would take action to bring them under the legal framework, adding he said.

Replying to a question about underage driving he said that the drive against underage drivers, motorcyclists, no mask no petrol campaign would continue.

Earlier, while chairing a meeting of traffic police officers of district Abbottabad SSP traffic warden Qamar Hayat said that traffic officials should improve their behavior and opt "Awal Salam and bad Kalam" slogan.

All traffic officers have briefed the SSP about the issues pertaining to traffic in their respective sectors, Qamar Hayat while replying to the briefing said that we would continue all measures taken by the traffic police earlier for the resolve of the traffic issues and also bring improvement.

