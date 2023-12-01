Open Menu

Traffic Jam Irks Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Traffic Jam irks citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Heavy traffic jam on roads especially during peak hours is creating problems for the citizen and the traffic police have been urged to take solid steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic to provide relief to the commuters in the city.

Traffic jam has become a routine matter especially on Tank Adda, Bannu Adda, Imamia gate, Kashmir Chowk, Sabzi mandi and kecheri road. Illegal parkings, massive encroachments, parking vehicles in front of shops, hotels and offices, violation of traffic rules and increasing number of light duty vehicles particularly three-wheeler Qingqi rickshaws and loaders are some of the major reasons, which adds to mental trauma of the people delaying them from reaching their destinations.

It irritates and frustrates people especially those traveling in an emergency and ironically no adequate measures have been taken to solve the long standing problem.

The citizens said that they face inconvenience to reach their destinations, as traffic was not regulated properly by the traffic wardens on different routes.

The citizens urged the authorities concerned to take strict actions against violations of traffic rules to regulate traffic on the city's roads.

A motorist, Asim talking to APP pointed out that encroachment was the main hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic.

According to a traffic police spokesman, the police were making all-out efforts to maintain traffic flow on the city's roads.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Vehicles Road Traffic Tank From

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

16 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

16 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

16 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

16 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

16 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

16 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

17 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan