Traffic Jam irks citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Heavy traffic jam on roads especially during peak hours is creating problems for the citizen and the traffic police have been urged to take solid steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic to provide relief to the commuters in the city.

Traffic jam has become a routine matter especially on Tank Adda, Bannu Adda, Imamia gate, Kashmir Chowk, Sabzi mandi and kecheri road. Illegal parkings, massive encroachments, parking vehicles in front of shops, hotels and offices, violation of traffic rules and increasing number of light duty vehicles particularly three-wheeler Qingqi rickshaws and loaders are some of the major reasons, which adds to mental trauma of the people delaying them from reaching their destinations.

It irritates and frustrates people especially those traveling in an emergency and ironically no adequate measures have been taken to solve the long standing problem.

The citizens said that they face inconvenience to reach their destinations, as traffic was not regulated properly by the traffic wardens on different routes.

The citizens urged the authorities concerned to take strict actions against violations of traffic rules to regulate traffic on the city's roads.

A motorist, Asim talking to APP pointed out that encroachment was the main hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic.

According to a traffic police spokesman, the police were making all-out efforts to maintain traffic flow on the city's roads.