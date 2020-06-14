UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Jam Witnesses In Pindora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Traffic jam witnesses in Pindora

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Traffic jams witnessed in densely thick populated area Pindora which has made life of the residents a hell, due to lack planning and with massive encroachments on both sides of the road.

The residents of the area complained and appealed to concerned authorities to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area.

Raja Nasir, a university student, said that the traffic jams have made their life a hell because it not only increased their petrol expenditures, but it often delayed to reach on destination.

Malik Waheed said that sometimes it became so painful that he thought it would have been better to leave a car with traffic warden and went to home on foot.

He was of the view that the step-motherly treatment with dwellers of the area should be stopped, as they were given lollipop to ease the traffic problems, but an ill-planned and encroachment hurdles further added the miseries of the area people.

The city traffic police and the Rawalpindi administration have not carried out large scale operations against encroachments and wrong parking in Pindora and adjoining areas.

The residents urged the concerned authorities that the road from Pindora Chungi to Siddiqui Chowk on Saidpur Road should be widened so that to reduce the traffic burden on road.

