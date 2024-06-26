Open Menu

Traffic Laws’ Awareness Continue In City

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) An awareness campaign in education institutions for youth and teachers was going on under the aegis of City Traffic Police.

According to the spokesperson, awareness lectures were also being organized at public places, transport stands, private offices and other institutions.

He said that the main objective of lectures was to sensitize the people about traffic laws.

He said that traffic police were also taking effective measures to streamline the traffic volume on roads especially during peak hours.

