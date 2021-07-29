Traffic laws' enforcement prime duties of Motorway Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commandant National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam has said that help to distressed road users, creation of road safety awareness through education and equal enforcement of traffic laws are prime duties of the Motorway Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Commandant National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam has said that help to distressed road users, creation of road safety awareness through education and equal enforcement of traffic laws are prime duties of the Motorway Police.

He was addressing a road safety session titled "Road safety a collective responsibility" at Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday.

Before the road safety session, saplings were planted by DIG Mehboob Aslam and representatives of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce in pursuance of Prime Minister's Green and Clean Pakistan campaign.

DIG Mehboob Aslam said that road accidents were a global challenge as millions of people lose their lives in road crashes annually. He said that currently road crashes were the eighth leading cause of death by any form of disease, but if the current ratio of accidents continued, it would become fifth leading cause of death by 2030.

He said the majority of road accident victims fall in the age group of five to 29. The DIG stressed that observance of traffic rules and road safety measures was need of the hour to save human lives and properties.

The participants were shown different videos relating to important road safety issues by a road safety team of the NH&MP Training College. Special focus was laid on importance of using helmet while riding a bike, use of back view mirrors, fastening seat belt while driving a vehicle, blind spots, dozing at wheel, distracted driving and other important road safety issues.

Speaking on the occasion, group head Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce Manzoor-ul-Haq Malik said that road safety was a collective responsibility, which required an active role of all segments of society. He promised that Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce would play an active role for creating awareness about road safety and take measures to get their drivers trained on modern lines from the Motorway Police.

At the end of the ceremony, souvenirs were exchanged among Motorway Police and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce.

The session was also attended by, Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce President Adil Mehmood, Deputy Commandant NH&MP Training College Timur Khan, industrialists, media representatives and officers of the Motorway Police.