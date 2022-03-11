UrduPoint.com

Traffic Load On City Roads Creates Mess

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Traffic load on city roads creates mess

Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all road of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Mareer Hassan, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists talking to this agency, said encroachment is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, no action was taken against the encroachers, adding which leads to traffic jam, he added.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be solved.

Meanwhile, the 'Jumah Bazaar' of vehicles held at Sixth Road along Murree road also causes massive traffic jam and the traffic congestion was causing inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

There are dozens of showrooms of vehicles on both sides of Murree road. Every Friday, a large number of people gather at the site to buy and sell vehicles. The vehicles on sale are parked on the road that creates troubles for motorists to pass through. Naeem Qurashi a resident, said: "The traffic authorities don't allow motorists to park their vehicles along Murree Road, but they don't take any action in this case." He suggested that there should be a spot outside the city where such kinds of activities should be held.

"This road is already quite congested for the traffic of twin cities and additional activities on this road are creating problems for inhabitants of the city." he added.

Related Topics

Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Sale Buy SITE All

Recent Stories

Opposition parties will fail in no trust motion ag ..

Opposition parties will fail in no trust motion against PM Imran Khan: Saifullah ..

6 minutes ago
 Regional peace at risk due to weaknesses in Indian ..

Regional peace at risk due to weaknesses in Indian defence system: Farrukh Habib ..

6 minutes ago
 PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country ..

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

6 minutes ago
 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

3 stolen motorcycles recovered

6 minutes ago
 KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of q ..

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

21 minutes ago
 GIMS to mark world TB day

GIMS to mark world TB day

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>