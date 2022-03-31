Traffic management committees to be constituted for smooth flow: Addl IG South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Newly Additional IG South Punjab, Dr Ehsaan Sadiq on Thursday announced to constitute Traffic Management Committees besides recruiting students as scouts for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Community including media personnel will be engaged for the committees which will help in sensitizing public too in this connection.

During an introductory meeting with journalist at his office, he disclosed that more people die of traffic accidents in the country on daily basis as compared to murders.

Law, order, checking gang rapes, child abuse and growing street crimes will be our focused areas, The Addl IG said and added that police would make reconciliation committees more effective.

Mr Sadiq noted that police were also part of the society and changes in the system could not take place over night adding that it is a constant process.

He stressed that criminal justice system should play its role and any police action which is above the law was not desirable.

To a question, he replied that it was a common observation that policemen use mobile phone during duty hours which distracts their attention.

However, cell phones cannot be disallowed as it is source of communication between the staffers and department.

To another question the Addl IG informed that posting of SHOs was prerogative of DPOs and CPOs and he does not intend to interfere and added that first of all A-Category Station House Officers are deputed and if they are not available, the they are chosen from B-Category.

"Our action should speaker louder than words," Mr Sadiq maintained and added that he believed in practical steps for implementation for betterment in policing.

Security, law and order and control over crimes is our prime focus in South Punjab, he stated.

"Misuse of power is a challenge. We will meet it. As uniform force, we have greater responsibility," he concluded.