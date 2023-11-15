Traffic management plan undergoes revision after 121 deaths in accidents in six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer said on Wednesday that 121 deaths in road accidents in the district during the last six months was a question mark on the efficiency of the traffic management plan and ordered to revise it with the restoration of traffic signals and road furniture wherever it was faulty or dysfunctional.

Presiding over a meeting of the Accident Review Committee, DC said that all ameliorating measures be taken to make traffic management plan more efficient to plug the chances of road accidents.

Officials of traffic police, Rescue 1122, Motorway police, Multan Development Authority (MDA), and metropolitan corporation were in attendance.

Rizwan Qadeer said that MDA and the roads department would take a fresh look at illegal road cuts and U-Turns with a view to fix the anomalies. During road repair/maintenance, contractors would be responsible for safety measures, and installation of reflectors and warning boards.

Traffic police and Rescue 1122 would identify reasons behind accidents and vulnerable points on the road network in the district.

He said that road furniture would be restored, dividers would be built and patchwork would be done in addition to developing road bumps.

He said that underage drivers and overloaded heavy vehicles would also be checked.