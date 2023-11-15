Open Menu

Traffic Management Plan Undergoes Revision After 121 Deaths In Accidents In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Traffic management plan undergoes revision after 121 deaths in accidents in six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer said on Wednesday that 121 deaths in road accidents in the district during the last six months was a question mark on the efficiency of the traffic management plan and ordered to revise it with the restoration of traffic signals and road furniture wherever it was faulty or dysfunctional.

Presiding over a meeting of the Accident Review Committee, DC said that all ameliorating measures be taken to make traffic management plan more efficient to plug the chances of road accidents.

Officials of traffic police, Rescue 1122, Motorway police, Multan Development Authority (MDA), and metropolitan corporation were in attendance.

Rizwan Qadeer said that MDA and the roads department would take a fresh look at illegal road cuts and U-Turns with a view to fix the anomalies. During road repair/maintenance, contractors would be responsible for safety measures, and installation of reflectors and warning boards.

Traffic police and Rescue 1122 would identify reasons behind accidents and vulnerable points on the road network in the district.

He said that road furniture would be restored, dividers would be built and patchwork would be done in addition to developing road bumps.

He said that underage drivers and overloaded heavy vehicles would also be checked.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Police Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

16 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

30 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

3 hours ago
IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

8 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan