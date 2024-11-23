Open Menu

Traffic Management System In Place At Juma Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Traffic management system in place at Juma Bazaar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Sargodha Municipal Corporation has successfully implemented a new traffic management system at the city's bustling Juma Bazaar aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing public safety.

For years, the Juma Bazaar, which spreads across Liaquat Bazaar, Kutchehri Bazaar, Masjid Hamid Ali Shah Masjid Road and Sharbat Chowk Road in centre of the city has been notorious for causing severe traffic jams and posing safety concerns for both vendors and shoppers. The chaotic and disorganised setup often led to gridlock and made it difficult for people to move around freely.

Acting on the directives of the commissioner and administrator of MC Jahanzeb Awan Sargodha Chief Officer Zoya Masood Baloch, along with a team of MC staff and Civil Defence volunteers, launched a special operation early Friday morning to bring order to the market.

By establishing designated areas for vendors and ensuring a systematic arrangement of stalls, the authorities were able to maintain a smooth flow of traffic throughout the day. The successful implementation of the new system garnered widespread praise on social media, with many commending the commissioner and his team for their efforts.

This significant improvement in traffic management is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Sargodha.

Related Topics

Social Media Road Traffic Sargodha Market Mosque

Recent Stories

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

2 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

4 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

7 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

16 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

16 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

16 hours ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

16 hours ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan