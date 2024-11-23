Traffic Management System In Place At Juma Bazaar
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Sargodha Municipal Corporation has successfully implemented a new traffic management system at the city's bustling Juma Bazaar aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing public safety.
For years, the Juma Bazaar, which spreads across Liaquat Bazaar, Kutchehri Bazaar, Masjid Hamid Ali Shah Masjid Road and Sharbat Chowk Road in centre of the city has been notorious for causing severe traffic jams and posing safety concerns for both vendors and shoppers. The chaotic and disorganised setup often led to gridlock and made it difficult for people to move around freely.
Acting on the directives of the commissioner and administrator of MC Jahanzeb Awan Sargodha Chief Officer Zoya Masood Baloch, along with a team of MC staff and Civil Defence volunteers, launched a special operation early Friday morning to bring order to the market.
By establishing designated areas for vendors and ensuring a systematic arrangement of stalls, the authorities were able to maintain a smooth flow of traffic throughout the day. The successful implementation of the new system garnered widespread praise on social media, with many commending the commissioner and his team for their efforts.
This significant improvement in traffic management is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy and enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Sargodha.
