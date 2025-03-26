Traffic, Market arrangements reviewed ahead of Eid in Islamabad

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the Islamabad district administration is taking steps to manage the increasing rush of citizens in local markets, on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the Islamabad district administration is taking steps to manage the increasing rush of citizens in local markets, on Wednesday.

According to the DC office, Assistant Commissioners have been actively visiting various shopping areas to assess the situation.

During these visits, officials directed the traffic police to address parking issues to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, they instructed the market committee to closely monitor administrative matters to facilitate a better shopping experience for citizens.

The administration aims to ensure that the festive season is enjoyable and safe for everyone as people prepare for the celebrations.