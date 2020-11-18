UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Mess A Routine On City Thoroughfares

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:36 PM

Traffic mess a routine on city thoroughfares

Traffic jams had become a routine on all important thoroughfares in the provincial capital which caused problems for people during peak hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Traffic jams had become a routine on all important thoroughfares in the provincial capital which caused problems for people during peak hours.

The situation also affected smaller arteries and streets of residential areas as several motorists tried to use them to avoid mess on major roads and they had to face troubles.

During rush hours, this scribe and several commuters observed that traffic wardens remained absent from many roads, intersections and major signals.

Most of heavy traffic roads, including Mughalpura, Bhaikaywal Mor, The Mall, Queens Road, Moon Market, Garhi Shahu, were being operated manually through traffic wardens.

The traffic outside the educational institutes remained stuck, especially on Wahdat Road,Walton Road, New Campus, Johar Town Mian plaza, Shaadiwal Chowk and other important intersections where long queues of vehicles, including ambulances, could be seen.

Minor clashes between motorists and traffic wardens could also be witnessed on various roads.

In the last couple of years, the city had experienced an unprecedented rise in vehicular traffic despite having a network of well-constructed roads, overheads and underpasses but the traffic flow was unruly, often resulting in chaotic logjams due to mismanagement.

A citizen, Ahmad Sultan, a motorcyclist on Gulberg Road, said the Firdous Marker Under Pass project had become a permanent nuisance for commuters as he had to spent more time due to construction work to reach his office, adding that the project was to be completed within 90 days since its starting but this project was still under construction after a period of eight months.

The experts suggested that durable solution was in an effective and efficient designing and implementing of a modern traffic management system.

It may be mentioned here that mostly when traffic flow increased on roads during peak hours, traffic wardens started regulating traffic manually by switching off signals which caused extra burden on traffic.

Also, cat eyes fixed to discourage over-speeding had also become one reason for accidents and mess due to illogical installation right in the middle of busiest roads.

The traffic officials, while talking to APP, said the CTP had often launched a number of campaigns to implement traffic rules and laws besides taking action against traffic violations against wrong U-turns, wrong parking, encroachments etc.

He said the traffic mess was caused by maintenance works as they had to divert traffic on alternativeroutes, which doubled flow on certain routes. He added that the CTP were effectively implementing the laws, putting in place special measures and launching awareness campaigns to people.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Traffic Gulberg May Market All From

Recent Stories

ADB issues first Pakistan rupee-linked bonds

10 minutes ago

A bottleneck for traffic flow, Chakdara instantly ..

5 minutes ago

650 VIPs fined during 2020

5 minutes ago

Obama Calls Inability to Sway Int'l Society to Kee ..

5 minutes ago

AIOU Vice Chancellor calls on CJ Shariat Court

12 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.