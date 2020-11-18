Traffic mess a routine on city thoroughfares

Traffic jams had become a routine on all important thoroughfares in the provincial capital which caused problems for people during peak hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Traffic jams had become a routine on all important thoroughfares in the provincial capital which caused problems for people during peak hours.

The situation also affected smaller arteries and streets of residential areas as several motorists tried to use them to avoid mess on major roads and they had to face troubles.

During rush hours, this scribe and several commuters observed that traffic wardens remained absent from many roads, intersections and major signals.

Most of heavy traffic roads, including Mughalpura, Bhaikaywal Mor, The Mall, Queens Road, Moon Market, Garhi Shahu, were being operated manually through traffic wardens.

The traffic outside the educational institutes remained stuck, especially on Wahdat Road,Walton Road, New Campus, Johar Town Mian plaza, Shaadiwal Chowk and other important intersections where long queues of vehicles, including ambulances, could be seen.

Minor clashes between motorists and traffic wardens could also be witnessed on various roads.

In the last couple of years, the city had experienced an unprecedented rise in vehicular traffic despite having a network of well-constructed roads, overheads and underpasses but the traffic flow was unruly, often resulting in chaotic logjams due to mismanagement.

A citizen, Ahmad Sultan, a motorcyclist on Gulberg Road, said the Firdous Marker Under Pass project had become a permanent nuisance for commuters as he had to spent more time due to construction work to reach his office, adding that the project was to be completed within 90 days since its starting but this project was still under construction after a period of eight months.

The experts suggested that durable solution was in an effective and efficient designing and implementing of a modern traffic management system.

It may be mentioned here that mostly when traffic flow increased on roads during peak hours, traffic wardens started regulating traffic manually by switching off signals which caused extra burden on traffic.

Also, cat eyes fixed to discourage over-speeding had also become one reason for accidents and mess due to illogical installation right in the middle of busiest roads.

The traffic officials, while talking to APP, said the CTP had often launched a number of campaigns to implement traffic rules and laws besides taking action against traffic violations against wrong U-turns, wrong parking, encroachments etc.

He said the traffic mess was caused by maintenance works as they had to divert traffic on alternativeroutes, which doubled flow on certain routes. He added that the CTP were effectively implementing the laws, putting in place special measures and launching awareness campaigns to people.