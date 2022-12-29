UrduPoint.com

Traffic Mess Irks Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Traffic mess irks citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Traffic mess is become a normal routine and a source of nuisance for people of Sargodha as well as the traffic police failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main arteries of city.

Talking to APP here on Thursday,President Traders Association block no 2, Main Imran said that Traffic jams became common on main roads including Kachheri bazaar, Karkhana bazaar, Amin bazaar, Sharbat chowk, Faisal Bazaar, Civil Hospital Chowk, Fatima Jinnah Road and Noori Gate chowk due to wrong parking,encroachments and many other traffic violations.

Motorcycles, Rickshaws and cars drivers did not not park their vehicles in parking stands due which traffic rush occurs in the markets area,a citizen Azhar Hussain said.

Traders and citizens demanded the Commissioner and DPO Sargodha to take immediate action so that the problem could be solved at earliest.

