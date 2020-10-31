UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Mess On Murree Road Irk Motorists

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:55 PM

Traffic mess on Murree road irk motorists

Traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists, talking to APP, said that encroachment was the main impediment in smooth traffic flow.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be resolved.

Traffic police spokesman said traffic police were making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on the city roads.

Related Topics

Police Murree Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

India intends to implement 'Belfour Declaration' l ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian PM's remarks over Pulwama ..

5 minutes ago

Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over ..

5 minutes ago

Millions online, 6,000 live see Koreans win top eS ..

7 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements made for tackling second w ..

7 minutes ago

French Embassy Urges Russia to Condemn Threats Aga ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.