Traffic mess on Murree road irk motorists

Traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Traffic load on city roads, particularly Murree Road, has become a nuisance for the people.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at roads of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists, talking to APP, said that encroachment was the main impediment in smooth traffic flow.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be resolved.

Traffic police spokesman said traffic police were making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on the city roads.