Traffic Office At Faizabad Fully Operational

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Traffic office at Faizabad fully operational

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The headquarters of the Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) at Faizabad is fully operational and citizens can visit there to get driving permits and licenses.

According to police, the Traffic office is being shifted from Sector F-8 to Faizabad while it has started operations at the new site. Earlier, it was partially operational and the driving tests for LTV and HTV licenses were being conducted there.

