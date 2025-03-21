Traffic Officers Tasked With Optimising Roads For Traffic Flow, Road Safety
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A meeting regarding traffic management was held at the Central Police Office here on Friday under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.
The meeting was attended by Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farhan Baig and SSP Headquarters Traffic Punjab, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, while all CTOs and District Traffic Officers participated via video link.
The meeting focused on reviewing steps to improve traffic flow and the implementation of traffic laws in alignment with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
IG Punjab instructed CTOs and DTOs to urgently increase the rate of driving licenses issued across the province.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, traffic officers have been assigned the task of optimizing select roads for better traffic flow, enhanced road safety, and strict law enforcement. IG Punjab emphasized the need to ensure the development of road infrastructure and the strict enforcement of traffic discipline, especially in Lahore and across the province.
He also instructed the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy for traffic law violations to reduce accidents.
IG Punjab further directed an increase in the recovery rate of licensing and e-challaning, as well as boosting the enrollment of students in driving training schools.
He expressed concerns over the underperformance of several District Traffic Officers in various districts. However, he commended the efforts of Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Multan in improving road infrastructure, removing illegal encroachments, and addressing the issue of begging.
Additionally, IG Punjab emphasized the need for implementing an axle load management system on highways and roads. He instructed that measures be taken to combat one-wheeling, underage and unlicensed driving, over-speeding, helmet violations, and illegal transportation.
IG Punjab also called for outreach programs at colleges and universities to increase the number of driving licenses among students.
To raise awareness about traffic laws and lane discipline, a collaborative action plan will be developed with transporters and educators.
