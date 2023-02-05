UrduPoint.com

Traffic Officials To Be Rewarded On Performance: CTO

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Traffic officials to be rewarded on performance: CTO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (Rtd) Mustansar Feroz on Sunday announced that rewards would be given to 35 best wardens every day and 10 wardens in every week on the basis of performance.

Addressing a meeting of traffic officers at Shaheed Ahmed Mubeen Lines Manawan, he said that open door and rotation policy would be ensured in all posting/ transfer as all traffic wardens would have equal opportunities in transfer posting.

The CTO said that performance based reward system was being introduced as best performing traffic officials would be referred for rewards to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab in order to further encourage them.

Traffic wardens' performance would never be evaluated on ticketing issuance performance, he said and added that strict action would be taken against corruption and tout mafia in licensing offices for ensuring transparency.

Mustansar Feroz said that besides citizens' facilitation services in all CTP offices, actionable information software would be developed to identify the obstacles causing disruption in traffic flow and to eliminate them immediately.

He while talking about the observance of traffic rules, said that non-implementation on traffic rules caused accidents on roads, saying that last year, 462 citizens died in traffic accidents, in which 260 people were motorcyclists, among them 222 citizens died due to head injuries so it was needed to take action against those not using helmets while riding.

No one should be seen riding a motorcycle without a helmet from February 7, 2023, he directed and added that strict implementation of traffic rules including line/lane should be ensured.

The CTO also directed the wardens to behave with the citizens in polite manners and continue to work with honestly and diligently as traffic police was the face of Lahore police.

More than 3,000 traffic wardens, traffic assistants and lady wardens along with SP Sohail Fazil, SP Shahzad Khan, DSP Muniz Hashmi, DSP Kamil Ali, DSP Ashfaq Ahmed, circle officers, sector in-charges, licensing staff, ticketing staff and office staff attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Died Traffic Circle February Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

2 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

2 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.