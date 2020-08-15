UrduPoint.com
Traffic On KKH, Murree Road Witnessed Jam As Tourists Rush To Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Traffic on KKH, Murree road witnessed jam as tourists rush to Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Tourists from all across the country Saturday rushed to Galyat, Kaghan, Naran, Thandyani and other spots to enjoy the cool weather and serene beauty of the area which blocked the roads.

Owing to the tourist influx from all over the country, Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Mansehra to Naran and Murree road from Abbottabad to Nathiagali remained block where thousands of tourists were stuck on both sides of the road.

Mile-long ques of stranded tourists could be seen on both sides of KKH and Murree road.

Weather in the upper parts of Hazara is very pleasant and the temperature in Galyat was around 19-degrees while in Naran it was about 12 degrees centigrade.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Abbottabad traffic police have made all arrangements to facilitate tourists but more than expected numbers of tourists reached in both Galyat and Kaghan resulting in the traffic blockage.

Traffic police asked the tourists to avoid wrong parking which is causing serious road blockage.

