UrduPoint.com

Traffic Personnel Directed To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Traffic personnel directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed the traffic authorities to maintain smooth the flow of traffic before Iftar and during Taraweeh prayers to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed the traffic authorities to maintain smooth the flow of traffic before Iftar and during Taraweeh prayers to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramzan.

He expressed these views while visiting utility stores at Hayatabad, board Bazaar, University Town and Tehkal to monitor traffic flow and the City Traffic Police Peshawar's operations against the encroachment mafia.

DSP Hayatabad Liaquat Khan and other traffic officers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, he directed the traffic personnel to keep the routes leading to the bazaars clear for all types of traffic.

He commended the performance and directed the traffic authorities to take action against the encroaching mafia on a daily basis so that the citizens do not face any difficulty.

He said that strict action should be taken against the violators of no parking zones and directed for providing transport facilities to the citizens during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said that the traffic staff should clear the sidewalks from the encroachment mafia so that pedestrians would not face any problem and no leniency would be shown to anyone in this regard.

He said that all possible efforts should be made to improve the flow of uninterrupted traffic and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that the business community should cooperate with the traffic staff to eliminate encroachments from the city and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Traffic All From

Recent Stories

TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of ..

TECNO #ShowYourSpark Challenge Reaches Millions of Views on TikTok

8 minutes ago
 Distt Development Committee approves 5 schemes for ..

Distt Development Committee approves 5 schemes for school education

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Seminar held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Slams Biden's Personal Attacks on Putin as ..

Kremlin Slams Biden's Personal Attacks on Putin as Unworthy of President of Unit ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland Ready to Assist Ukraine in Investigating Bu ..

Poland Ready to Assist Ukraine in Investigating Bucha Events - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Top EU Officials to Meet With Zelenskyy in Kiev Ah ..

Top EU Officials to Meet With Zelenskyy in Kiev Ahead of Donors Conference - Spo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.