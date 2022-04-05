Traffic personnel directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed the traffic authorities to maintain smooth the flow of traffic before Iftar and during Taraweeh prayers to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed the traffic authorities to maintain smooth the flow of traffic before Iftar and during Taraweeh prayers to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramzan.

He expressed these views while visiting utility stores at Hayatabad, board Bazaar, University Town and Tehkal to monitor traffic flow and the City Traffic Police Peshawar's operations against the encroachment mafia.

DSP Hayatabad Liaquat Khan and other traffic officers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, he directed the traffic personnel to keep the routes leading to the bazaars clear for all types of traffic.

He commended the performance and directed the traffic authorities to take action against the encroaching mafia on a daily basis so that the citizens do not face any difficulty.

He said that strict action should be taken against the violators of no parking zones and directed for providing transport facilities to the citizens during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said that the traffic staff should clear the sidewalks from the encroachment mafia so that pedestrians would not face any problem and no leniency would be shown to anyone in this regard.

He said that all possible efforts should be made to improve the flow of uninterrupted traffic and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that the business community should cooperate with the traffic staff to eliminate encroachments from the city and ensure smooth flow of traffic.