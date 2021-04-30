UrduPoint.com
Traffic Personnel Directed To Expedite Action Against Violators

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Friday paid a visit to places in the city to review the traffic system and directed traffic personnel to accelerate actions against the traffic violators as well those involved in encroachments.

Accompanied by SP Cantt Traffic Amanullah, DSP Hayatabad Liaqat Ali, DSP Khyber Road Saeed Khan and other traffic officers, the chief traffic officer directed for expediting the crackdown against those traffic violators who drove vehicles with tinted windows and the motorcyclists without helmets.

He said that the traffic staff should clear the sidewalks from encroachment so that pedestrians would not face any difficulties and added that no leniency would be shown to anyone in this regard.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has said that all capabilities should be utilized to improve the flow of traffic to overcome traffic jams in the city.

He said that traffic personnel should also take proper measures to overcome improper parking which also led to traffic congestion and create inconvenience for people.

He directed the traffic police to educate masses citizens about the corona virus on a daily basis and take action against those who do not wear safety masks.

