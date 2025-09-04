Traffic Plan announced for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions in Abbottabad and Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Abbottabad Traffic Police on Thursday has issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions to facilitate participants and ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to the plan, participants arriving to attend the main procession in Abbottabad will be able to park their vehicles from Lady Garden Chowk and GPO Chowk up to the DIG Office.

From there, they can proceed on foot to join the procession outside the Cantt Police Station.

For Havelian, participants have been directed to use Sehili Road from Doraha and park their vehicles at the Railway Ground. They will then be able to join the procession at the adjacent Dudri Jab Railway Ground.

The traffic police urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and follow the traffic plan to avoid inconvenience during the religious gatherings.