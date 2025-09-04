Traffic Plan Announced For 12th Rabi-ul-Awal Processions In Abbottabad And Havelian
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Abbottabad Traffic Police on Thursday has issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions to facilitate participants and ensure smooth traffic flow.
According to the plan, participants arriving to attend the main procession in Abbottabad will be able to park their vehicles from Lady Garden Chowk and GPO Chowk up to the DIG Office.
From there, they can proceed on foot to join the procession outside the Cantt Police Station.
For Havelian, participants have been directed to use Sehili Road from Doraha and park their vehicles at the Railway Ground. They will then be able to join the procession at the adjacent Dudri Jab Railway Ground.
The traffic police urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and follow the traffic plan to avoid inconvenience during the religious gatherings.
Recent Stories
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic Plan announced for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions in Abbottabad and Havelian58 seconds ago
-
Two robbers killed in police encounter59 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves 834 flood-hit people in 8 days1 minute ago
-
District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps11 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK11 minutes ago
-
PESD responds to 21 accident in Chiniot31 minutes ago
-
DG PDMA Punjab confirms timely efforts on 'Waterborne Diseases', warns Multan of next 24 hours31 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur issues date sheet for 2nd annual Matric exams51 minutes ago
-
Urgent action needed to prevent disease outbreaks after floods, warn medical experts51 minutes ago
-
DPO orders action against Section 144 violators near River Sutlej1 hour ago
-
'Flood situation in Multan under constant watch'1 hour ago
-
Lasting peace in South Asia unachievable without Kashmir settlement: APHC Warns2 hours ago