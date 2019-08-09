UrduPoint.com
Traffic Plan Chalks Out Plan For Eid Days

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:25 PM

Traffic plan chalks out plan for Eid days

The city traffic police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to avoid traffic congestion and facilitate motorists during three days of Eid ul Aza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The city traffic police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to avoid traffic congestion and facilitate motorists during three days of Eid ul Aza.

The plan which has been devised after thorough consultations features that a total of 154 traffic cops, two DSPs and four forklift operators would be deployed to perform their duties on the first day of Eid while on the second and third day, 754 traffic wardens, three SPs, five DSPs and 15 fork lifters would be regulating and facilitating motorists at various parts of the Peshawar city especially at mosques, mosques and Eid Gah.

The spokesman said the same plan would also be pursued for August 13 and 14 as well.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, holidays of traffic police personnel had been cancelled to perform duty during Eid days.

The spokesman appealed citizens to cooperate with traffic warden to park their vehicles at specified parking areas. In case of any complaint or inconvenience, the spokesman said traffic police may be contacted through helpline-1915 or 091-9225365-67.

