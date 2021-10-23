UrduPoint.com

Traffic Plan Committee Visits The City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:53 PM

Traffic Plan Committee visits the City

The Traffic Plan Committee constituted by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for resolution of traffic problems in Peshawar visited the city on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Traffic Plan Committee constituted by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for resolution of traffic problems in Peshawar visited the city on Saturday.

The members of the committee travelled from Chamkani to Hayatabad in a bus and inspected all choking points and u-turns on G.T. Road, Khyber Road and University Road. Chairman, Provincial Minister for Finance & Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra was leading the committee. Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Khan Bangash was present on the occasion.

Besides Secretary Transport, Commissioner Peshawar, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, senior journalists and representatives of the civil society also accompanied the committee.

After visit to the city, chairman of the Traffic Plan Committee, Taimur Saleem Jhagra directed the concerned authorities for presentation of plan regarding choking points, u-turns, car-parking, violations of traffic laws, increase in the number of traffic wardens, awareness campaign and resolution of other problems within a period of one week.

The provincial government has also announced an increase in rates of penalty for traffic laws violations and implementation of it would begin soon.

