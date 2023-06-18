UrduPoint.com

Traffic Plan Devised For Cattle Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Traffic plan devised for cattle markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Sunday have chalked out a comprehensive plan to maintain traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi have made special arrangements.

More than 117 police officials and traffic wardens have been deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth traffic flow near animal markets, he added.

He said that traffic wardens would remain on duty at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mills, Misrial Road, Gulistan Colony, Dhok Hasu, Kalyal Adiala Road, Galiana Road near Slaughterhouse, Mandra Stop Gujar Khan, Mangal Chowk. Kul Syedan Bypass, Sakhi Sabzwari Chowk Kahota, HIT Near Atturb Bazar Timber Market Road Taxila and Near Sharif Hospital Stop GT Road Wah Cantt.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, a large number of people will pay visit to cattle markets. Therefore, a comprehensive traffic plan has been prepared for the access of the buyers to the cattle markets.

Parking and other traffic related information will also be provided to the citizens. He however, said that while parking of vehicles on the highways will be prohibited. It will not be allowed at all.

He further said that in case of rush in cattle markets, the number of traffic police will also be increased.

He also instructed all the traffic officials to perform their duties with diligence and responsibility within the available resources on these special days and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Sale Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Gulistan Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporar ..

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature

2 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regu ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regular blood donors and 25 suppor ..

3 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

3 hours ago
 RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

4 hours ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.