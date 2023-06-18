Traffic plan devised for cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Sunday have chalked out a comprehensive plan to maintain traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi have made special arrangements.

More than 117 police officials and traffic wardens have been deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth traffic flow near animal markets, he added.

He said that traffic wardens would remain on duty at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mills, Misrial Road, Gulistan Colony, Dhok Hasu, Kalyal Adiala Road, Galiana Road near Slaughterhouse, Mandra Stop Gujar Khan, Mangal Chowk. Kul Syedan Bypass, Sakhi Sabzwari Chowk Kahota, HIT Near Atturb Bazar Timber Market Road Taxila and Near Sharif Hospital Stop GT Road Wah Cantt.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, a large number of people will pay visit to cattle markets. Therefore, a comprehensive traffic plan has been prepared for the access of the buyers to the cattle markets.

Parking and other traffic related information will also be provided to the citizens. He however, said that while parking of vehicles on the highways will be prohibited. It will not be allowed at all.

He further said that in case of rush in cattle markets, the number of traffic police will also be increased.

He also instructed all the traffic officials to perform their duties with diligence and responsibility within the available resources on these special days and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.