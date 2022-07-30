Traffic plan devised for Muharram processions

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has devised a comprehensive plan for smooth flow of vehicular traffic in Faisalabad city during the Muharram-ul-Haram processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has devised a comprehensive plan for smooth flow of vehicular traffic in Faisalabad city during the Muharram-ul-Haram processions.

A CTP spokesman said on Saturday that more than 900 traffic officials including wardens would perform duty during Muharram to regulate vehicular traffic on various city roads whereas a diversion plan had also been released for smooth flow of traffic during mourning processions and Muharram majalis.

He said that the traffic plan would be implemented from first of Muharram and the citizens would not be allowed to use Chenab Chowk to Kotwali Chowk and Jhang Bazaar Chowk to Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk roads.

The vehicular traffic would not be allowed to enter the Clock Tower Chowk and its eight bazaars during night hours due to mourning processions, but travelers should use Rajbah Road from Chenab Chowk to GTS Chowk to reach Canal Road or Jail Road.

The traffic coming from Sargodha Road and Canal Road would use Rajbah Road from GTS Chowk to Chenab Chowk, Dairy Farm Chowk, Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk and Jinnah Colony Chowk to reach the Jail Road.

The control room at CTP Complex would remain functional round-the-clock to give prompt response on public complaints and the citizens could contact control room through traffic helpline 1915 for taking any guidance or redress of their traffic-related problems, he added.