Traffic plan devised for Youm-e-Ashur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised a comprehensive plan to maintain traffic flow during Youm-e-Ashur to be held on September 10, 2019.

According to the plan issued by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding for 9th and 10th Muharram, while strict action would be taken against the violators.

The CTO made it clear that parking vehicles or handcarts on the route of the procession would strictly banned.

The CTO said the main procession routes, including DAV College Road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and others would be barricaded and no vehicular traffic would be allowed to go ahead of these locations. All the traffic would be diverted to other routes, he added.

There would also be a diversion at Mashriq Hotel on City Saddr Road from where public transport such as wagons and Suzukis would be diverted towards Saddar.

Traffic would also be banned from Pir Chuha Chowk towards Imambargah Baltistania and the traffic would also be diverted towards Asghar Mall Scheme and Pirwadhai Road.

He said a procession would also be carried out from Imambargah Yadgar-e-Hussaini, Satellite Town and traffic approaching both sides of Punjab College of Commerce, Hayyat Wali Hospital, Aziz Nursing Home, and Banni Chowk would be diverted to alternative routes.

The CTO urged the citizens to use alternative routes including old Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tippu Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandi Chowk to reach Islamabad.

Ambulances, fire brigade and other emergency service vehicles would be checked properly, he said and added that police personnel and traffic wardens would be deployed to control traffic in the city.

Emergency squads have also been appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added.

He asked the wardens to keep a vigil on the vehicles plying with tainted glasses and unauthorized number plates.

He also ordered wardens to seize immediately any suspicious items spotted during duty. Nobody should be allowed to stand along the route of main procession in order to ensure security, he added.

The CTO also asked the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, the CTO warned.