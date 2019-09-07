Traffic plan finalised for Muharram 9, 10

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik on Saturday said that foolproof traffic arrangements had been finalised for the main procession route of Muharram 9 and 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik on Saturday said that foolproof traffic arrangements had been finalised for the main procession route of Muharram 9 and 10.

According to the plan, two SPs, Six DSPs, 72 inspectors along with women traffic wardens and 1,351 wardens would perform their duties along the route of the main procession. All office staff would also be deputed on roads to facilitate general public and no vehicle would be allowed to enter from any arteries on procession route.

The main procession would start from Nisar Haveli and conclude at Karbela Gamey Shah. The participants could park their cars and motorcycles at Nasir Bagh, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High school, and Bengali Park along with Peer Makki in single lane.

CTO Liaqat Ali Malik directed traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing their duties.

Special parking lots have been arranged at seven different points for participants. Traffic would be diverted to alternative routes from different points. The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession would be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggiyan.

The traffic coming from Shahdara would be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road would be diverted towards Mori Gate, urdu Bazar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College Katchery Road and NilaGumbad. No traffic would be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards Lower Mall.