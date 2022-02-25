UrduPoint.com

Traffic Plan Finalized For 1st Pakistan-Australia Cricket Test Match

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Traffic plan finalized for 1st Pakistan-Australia Cricket Test match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Friday finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main roads adjoining the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium where Pakistan and Australia teams were scheduled to practice and play first test match from February 27-March 8.

As many as 350 traffic police personnel would perform special duties during the practice and match days to divert traffic on alternative routes.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said the practice session between the two teams would start on February 27.

According to the plan, the Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road on both sides would remain completely closed during the match days.

However, the traffic coming from Islamabad would be able to use Expressway and Murree Road from Faizabad.

While, the traffic coming from 9th Avenue to Double Road would enter Rawalpindi via IJP Road, Pandora Chowk, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Piwadhai Mor, Chak Madad.

Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad via Double Road 9th Avenue will be able to enter Islamabad from Faizabad. Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from 6th Road to Saidpur Road. Traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk will be diverted to Farooq Azam Road, Kuri Road, he added.

During the matches, awareness banners are being displayed on the major highways for the convenience of the citizens. Additional personnel have been deployed to keep the traffic flowing on the alternative routes. The citizens will be kept abreast of the traffic situation through the official social media pages of the traffic police and the radio station 88.6. CTO Rawalpindi said that City Traffic Police always striving for the convenience of citizens and to maintain traffic flow.

>