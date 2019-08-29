UrduPoint.com
Traffic Plan Finalized For Muharram-ul-harram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Traffic Police have finalized traffic control plan for first 10 days of Muharram-ul-harram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Traffic Police have finalized traffic control plan for first 10 days of Muharram-ul-harram.

CTO Asif Zafar Cheema said here Thursday special traffic force would be deployed to control traffic volume around processions and majalis in the city.

He said if needed, diversions and barriers would be set up to convert the traffic at alternate routes, and added that all necessary directions have been issued to DSP traffic circles in this regard.

He said that about 1,000 traffic wardens including Inspectors and assistants will perform the Muharram duty.

