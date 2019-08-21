UrduPoint.com
Traffic Plan Finalized For Urs Of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:19 PM

Traffic police Karachi on Wednesday envisaged the plan to smoothly regulate the vehicular traffic on the occasion of annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A) that is from August 22 to 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Traffic police Karachi on Wednesday envisaged the plan to smoothly regulate the vehicular traffic on the occasion of annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A) that is from August 22 to 24.

The traffic police Karachi have announced alternative traffic routes and parking arrangements for the visitors, said a spokesman of Traffic police Karachi.

The visitors will be provided parking facilities in the areas include Dolmen mall Clifton, Beach View park near Chase up and Bagh Ibne Qasim.

The traffic will regulate as per routine from Pak Tower through Bahria underpass to 26 street signal.

The vehicular traffic from Khayaban-e-Attar Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine to Casino Chowrangi Hyperstar mall will also run as per its routine which will be given passage upto the turning of Russain Consulate.

The traffic from the turning of Russain Consulate will take u-turn to move towards Ghora chowrangi to Toheed Commercial while on its left take a left turn ahead of Mazar Chowrangi to travel further through Pak Tower.

The people were advised to cooperate with the traffic police and administration by parking their vehicles only at the designated places so as to avoid any problem in smooth flow of traffic movement.

Senior Superintendent of Traffic police South Asad Malhi has directed the traffic police to perform their duties actively and deal with the public politely.

He said the traffic police have made all necessary arrangements to smoothly regulate the traffic on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

