Traffic plan for 2nd phase of Raiwind Ijtema: Liaqat Ali Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Lahore SSP Capt (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik said a comprehensive traffic plan had been chalked out for the second phase of Raiwind Ijtema.

As many as 10 DSPs, 53 inspectors, 110 patrolling officers and more than 800 traffic wardens are deployed under supervision of CTO Gujranwala Asif Siddique, SP City Division Hammad Raza Qureshi.

A camp office, control room and monitoring room are also set up while vehicles will only be allowed to park only in parking areas, the CTO said.

According to the traffic plan, vehicles coming from GT Road Gujranwala will be diverted to Thokar Niaz Baig through Kala Shah Kako Interchange Motorway. Those vehicles, which will arrive at Shahdara from GT Road Gujranwala, will be sent through Kazabash Chowk towards Raiwind Ijtimah via Khayaban Chowk. Participants coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk Sheikhupura. The participants who will arrive at Shera Kot will be sent through Motorway and they will not be allowed to go towards Chowk Yateem Khana. Those Vehicles will be diverted from Kazalbash chowk towards Pajian Chowk and from Pajian Chowk towards Rohi Nala. Vehicles coming from Okara will be sent towads Raiwind Ijtimah from Rohi Nala with cooperation of Motorway Police.

In order maintain smooth flow traffic will be diverted for some time, from Multan Road towards Sundar Ada instead of Manga Rohi Nala and vehicles will be sent to Ijtima from Sundar Road, but this practice will be done for a very short time as Sundar road is also emergency road.

These vehicles will be parked in Parking No. 02 and Parking No. 03. Vehicles arrived at Mohlanwal Multan Road will be sent to Raiwind Ijtimah from Bhobatian Chowk via Defence Road. Those vehicles will be parked at parking No. 10 and parking No. 01. Vehicles coming from Kot Radha Kishan will be sent to Parking No. 06 and Parking No. 07 through Manga Rohi Nala via Bhachoki Bhatak. Vehicles coming from Kasur will be sent to Parking No. 09 through Lalyani Suaasil road Jodho Phatak via Burhan Chowk. Vehicles coming from Bhatti Chowk will be sent to Parking No. 09 through Burhan Chowk via Bara Oil Mills Chowk. Khwas road and Sundar road will be kept clear for emergency vehicles and fire brigade Vehicles.

The City Traffic Police will guide citizen regarding alternate routes and parking stands through Rasta App and Rasta FM 88.6. For any sort of assistance road users may call on helpline 15.

