Traffic Plan For August 14 Issued

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police has issued traffic plan for August 14 for the provincial capital.

According to the plan, 140 inspectors and 200 patrolling officials would perform their duty under the supervision of 11 DSPs, while additional patrolling teams would be deputed at Kanal road, Mall Road, Jail road, Main Buleward Gulberg and Maulana Shaukat Ali road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

City Traffic Officer ( CTO) Lahore Capt (r) Liaquat Ali Malik said zero tolerance would be adopted against those involved in one wheeling, zig-zag and road block. Emergency squad will provide to all the DSPs .

He advised the parents to stop their children from this dangerous game.

