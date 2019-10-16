UrduPoint.com
Traffic Plan For Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A.) Devised

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

City Traffic Police has devised comprehensive traffic plan for smooth flow of vehicles on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) said Chief Traffic Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police has devised comprehensive traffic plan for smooth flow of vehicles on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) said Chief Traffic Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar.

Addressing the participants of the meeting held here Wednesday at Traffic Police Headquarters, he said that for the purpose of security arrangements leaves of all traffic police personnel have been cancelled.

He revealed that every mourning processions would be provided three SPs, six DSPs, five inspectors besides 400 traffic police employees, traffic mobiles, rider's squad and fork-lifters would be deputed on the day of Chehlum.

He said that we are trying to facilitate people and only certain roads would be blocked for mourning procession would be held however other areas of the city would be opened on Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A.).

Kashif Zulfiqar directed all officers to adopt respectful ways during dealing with public and also directed for conducting crackdown against encroachments set up on the way of mourning processions for peaceful holding of Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A.).

