Traffic plan for LG polls framed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Formulation of traffic plan for local body elections to be held on December 19, 2021, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat told media men here on Saturday.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed to increase the number of personnel on all highways.

It has been decided to deploy 3 SPs, 10 DSPs, more than 1000 traffic officers and other personnel including wardens in order to make ensure uninterrupted traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that duties of 54 riders and 18 fork lifters have been imposed at different places of the city. He said the plan has been chalked out to guide the people by ensuring free flow of traffic.