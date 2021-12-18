UrduPoint.com

Traffic Plan For LG Polls Framed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Traffic plan for LG polls framed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Formulation of traffic plan for local body elections to be held on December 19, 2021, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat told media men here on Saturday.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed to increase the number of personnel on all highways.

It has been decided to deploy 3 SPs, 10 DSPs, more than 1000 traffic officers and other personnel including wardens in order to make ensure uninterrupted traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that duties of 54 riders and 18 fork lifters have been imposed at different places of the city. He said the plan has been chalked out to guide the people by ensuring free flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Local Body Elections Traffic Guide December Media All

Recent Stories

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

Court awards life imprisonment to two killers

14 minutes ago
 Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall ..

Minister inspects under construction Mirali- Tall road in North Waziristan

14 minutes ago
 South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Contin ..

South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Continued Surge in Cases - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

Cutlery exports decrease one percent in 5 months

14 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper booked for selling spurious pesticides

Shopkeeper booked for selling spurious pesticides

14 minutes ago
 England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Mal ..

England on the ropes as Australia remove Root, Malan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.