Traffic Plan issued for foreign teams and officials’ movement in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a special traffic plan for Wednesday due to the movement of foreign teams and officials, advising commuters to plan their travel accordingly. The traffic arrangements will be in place from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, affecting multiple key routes.

An official told APP that the Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Faizabad, Faisal Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Express Highway will experience traffic congestion and slow movement during this period.

He said citizens are advised to use alternative routes, including underpasses and service roads connected to Srinagar Highway, to minimize delays. He added that travelers should allow an additional 20 minutes for their journey to avoid inconvenience.

He said commuters using Express Highway should opt for Khana Pul and Park Road, while those traveling from B-17 and B-15 to Blue Area or F-6 should use Margalla Road.

He further stated that islam Chowk and IJP Road will remain open for traffic.

He said motorists heading to Blue Area should prefer 9th Avenue and H-8 Underpass, while those traveling to Red Zone should use Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, or Nadra Chowk. Additionally, he said citizens traveling from Red Zone towards Faizabad should take the Convention Centre and Club Road route.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police will be deployed at various points to facilitate the public and ensure smooth traffic management. He advised commuters to stay updated through ITP’s official social media platforms and contact the traffic helpline at 1915 for guidance regarding travel routes and congestion updates./APP-rzr-mkz