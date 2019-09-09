UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Plan Issued For Youm-e-Ashur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

Traffic plan issued for Youm-e-Ashur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::The City Traffic Police (CTP) has released traffic plan for Youm-e-Ashur in district Faisalabad.

The CTP spokesman said the entry of vehicular traffic will remain prohibited in city areas from morning till night. The drivers have been asked not to enter their vehicles in city areas from Chiniot Bazaar to Chenab Chowk, from Corporation Road to Gumti Chowk, Circular Road, from Jhang Bazaar Chowk to Katchery Bazaar Chowk, from Nishat Cinema Chowk to Mor Narwala Chowk and from Jhal Chowk to Saleemi Chowk.

The drivers should adopt alternative routes including Rajbah Road to Railway Station Chowk, from Chenab Chowk to Guru Nanak Pura to Jinnah Colony Chowk to Jail Road.

The vehicular traffic coming from Sitiana Road would be diverted from Gate Chowk Sitiana Road towards Pahari Chowk to Sammundri Road whereas heavy traffic will be diverted from Bypass Chowk.

Similarly, the parking sites on 10th Muharram will be provided from Mor Kothi Tahir Shah to Dairy Farm Mor, GC University Gate No.4 to GCU Ground, Police petrol Pump to Nisar Akbar Chowk, Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk to Mor Gulberg Road and parking area near old Corporation Mor.

More than 850 traffic wardens including traffic officers will remain on duty on Youm-e-Ashur.

The people can contact the traffic police at its helpline 1915 in case of any emergency or guidance, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Police Jail Vehicles Road Traffic Chiniot Jhang Gulberg GCU From Nishat Muharram

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

57 seconds ago

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

46 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

46 minutes ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

46 minutes ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

46 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why Putin Did Not Greet ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.