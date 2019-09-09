Traffic plan issued for Youm-e-Ashur

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::The City Traffic Police (CTP) has released traffic plan for Youm-e-Ashur in district Faisalabad.

The CTP spokesman said the entry of vehicular traffic will remain prohibited in city areas from morning till night. The drivers have been asked not to enter their vehicles in city areas from Chiniot Bazaar to Chenab Chowk, from Corporation Road to Gumti Chowk, Circular Road, from Jhang Bazaar Chowk to Katchery Bazaar Chowk, from Nishat Cinema Chowk to Mor Narwala Chowk and from Jhal Chowk to Saleemi Chowk.

The drivers should adopt alternative routes including Rajbah Road to Railway Station Chowk, from Chenab Chowk to Guru Nanak Pura to Jinnah Colony Chowk to Jail Road.

The vehicular traffic coming from Sitiana Road would be diverted from Gate Chowk Sitiana Road towards Pahari Chowk to Sammundri Road whereas heavy traffic will be diverted from Bypass Chowk.

Similarly, the parking sites on 10th Muharram will be provided from Mor Kothi Tahir Shah to Dairy Farm Mor, GC University Gate No.4 to GCU Ground, Police petrol Pump to Nisar Akbar Chowk, Kothi Tahir Shah Chowk to Mor Gulberg Road and parking area near old Corporation Mor.

More than 850 traffic wardens including traffic officers will remain on duty on Youm-e-Ashur.

The people can contact the traffic police at its helpline 1915 in case of any emergency or guidance, he added.