Traffic Plan panel identifies 14 choking points in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Traffic Plan Committee constituted by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for ensuring uninterrupted flow of traffic on the roads of the provincial capital has identified 14 points creating hurdles in the flow of traffic.

This was told during the third meeting of the Traffic Plan Committee held here Wednesday with KP Minister for Finance & Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash in the chair.

Those who attended the meeting were included Secretary Transport, Manzoor Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan, Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Ammara Khan, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat and others.

During the meeting, PDA and Traffic Police gave a briefing regarding choking points creating hurdles and bottlenecks in the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The meeting was told that fourteen such points have been identified on the main traffic corridor from Chamkanti to Hayatabad that interrupt the flow of traffic. The meeting also told about the identification of traffic lines and their number.

The meeting decided to increase the number of traffic police for maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and better traffic management at squares and crossings.

The meeting also agreed on the mapping and counting of the traffic on the complet corridor from Chamkani to Hayatabad, which will useful in decision making.

Similarly, the meeting also decided the enforcement of new traffic penalties from January 1, 2022 and maximum focus on the implementation of five to 10 traffic laws.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Finance & Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra directed PDA, Transport Department and Traffic Police to jointly prepare a plan regarding choking points and narrow spots and present them in the next meeting of the committee.

He said that the issue of the provision of 300 to 400 personnel to traffic police would be taken up at a high level and said that the committee will recommend an unified organization for issuance of all kinds of driving licenses.

Currently the license of public vehicles is issued by the Transport Department and remaining driving licenses by traffic police.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Khan Bangash said that 0.7 million vehicles are daily operating on the city roads and directed the preparation of a feasible traffic plan particularly for rickshaws, taxis and cars and usage of technology for better traffic management.