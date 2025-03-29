Traffic Police Abbottabad cracks Down on overcharging during Eid vacation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb overcharging during Eid, the Traffic Police Abbottabad has launched an extensive crackdown on transporters demanding excessive fares from passengers. Officials are actively inspecting fares at vehicle terminals operating on various intracity and inter-city routes.

According to the details, the operation is being carried out under the directives of DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail Khan, and the supervision of SSP Traffic, Tariq Mehmood Khan. Circle DSPs and Traffic Inspectors have been deployed to monitor fares at different transport terminals, ensuring compliance with standard fare rates. Passengers are also being questioned to verify if they are being charged correctly.

During the inspections, terminal managers and hawkers were strictly instructed not to overcharge passengers under any circumstances. Authorities warned that any complaints regarding fare violations would result in action not only against the vehicle but also against the terminal manager and hawker involved.

To enhance transparency, terminal managers have been directed to display fare banners outside their premises to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Furthermore, SSP Traffic announced that, as a relief measure for tourists, all traffic fines have been suspended during Eid. However, he reaffirmed that strict actions will continue against those found guilty of fare overcharging.