Traffic police Abbottabad drive for the enforcement of revised fare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Traffic police Saturday started a drive against the overcharging of fares and booked 96 drivers to implement a revised fare list for public transport in Abbottabad city.

According to the details, during last week district administration, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in consultation with the public transport union issued a revised fare list for the four union councils of Abbottabad city where reduced midway fare was also introduced. Unfortunately, district administration and traffic police failed to enforce the new list and quarrels between Suzuki drivers and commuters have become a routine matter.

DC Abbottabad while taking the notice directed traffic police to take strict action against the violator and provide relief to the masses.

Traffic Police Abbottabad on the public complaints seized 45 Suzuki vans and imposed heavy fines on 95 drivers who were overcharging in Mandian circle, traffic police also booked 15 vehicles and imposed fines on 45 drivers in Havelian and Galyat circles.

SSP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Arif Javed Khan directed all DSPs and inspectors to take strict action in their concerned areas and don't spare the drivers who are violating the fare list.