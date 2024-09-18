Traffic Police Abbottabad Intensifies Operations Against Illegal Bus Stands, Parking
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) In response to the directives from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, Traffic Police Abbottabad has ramped up its efforts to tackle illegal bus stands, unauthorized parking, and other traffic violations.
Under the supervision of SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, daily operations are being conducted in key areas, including the road from Kutwali Chowk to Tanchi Chowk and from Tanchi Chowk to Al-Badr Mosque.
In addition, similar actions are underway at Murree Chowk, along Murree Road, and on both sides of CMH, as well as in Supply areas. The traffic department aims to ensure smoother traffic flow and enhance public safety through these ongoing initiatives.
