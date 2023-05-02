Traffic police Abbottabad launches drive against underage drivers and without helmet motorcyclists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Senior Superintendent (SSP) Traffic Arif Javed Khan, Tuesday has launched a crackdown on the violators of traffic rules under the supervision of Circle DSPs.

According to the details, traffic police in Abbottabad have established checkpoints at various locations throughout the district where the traffic wardens are taking strict action against those who violate traffic laws, including those without helmets motorcyclists, underage motorcycles, use of pressure horns, tinted glass, fake number plates, or motorcycles with missing number plates.

Traffic wardens imposed heavy fines on 43 vehicles for using tinted glasses, while 33 motorcycles were seized for violating rules. Similarly, 16 motorcycles with fake or missing number plates were confiscated. During the crackdown against those without helmets motorcyclists, 64 motorcycles were impounded at various police stations and police lines ground while many of them were released after they brought their helmets.

Police have impounded 43 vehicles and many motorcycles for illegal parking at various locations throughout the district.