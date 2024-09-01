Traffic Police Abbottabad Releases Performance Report For August 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Traffic Police Abbottabad has released its performance report for August, showcasing a significant crackdown on traffic violations across the city on Sunday.
Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Khan, and SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, the department has intensified efforts against a range of traffic offences.
During August various operations have been carried out against the violations including tinted windows and removed tinted windows from 134 vehicles, imposed fines to 231 vehicles for having either no number plates or non-standard plates.
Similarly while taking action traffic police imposed fines on 345 motorcycles for non-compliance with helmet regulations. 221 underage motorcycles were impounded across various police stations.
Traffic police seized 98 motorcycles without plates or with unregistered plates and 145 vehicles from unauthorized bus stands and parking areas, which were impounded at the police lines ground.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh lays foundation stone of new building for Sikh pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls health a fundamental right of every citizen2 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Court appeals for parents of abandoned child found in Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad’s green initiatives model for other cities: Romina Khurshid12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad addressed 576 emergencies amid high call volume12 minutes ago
-
Malik Iftikhar vows digitization, reforms in affairs of shrines12 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz promises justice to chemical attack victim girl13 minutes ago
-
Ministry of IT working to transform Islamabad into "Model Digital City"13 minutes ago
-
Toru reviews performance of WSSCM; vows to provide maximum relief to people13 minutes ago
-
40 cops punished22 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over inflation rate drop; economic stability23 minutes ago
-
Bugti, Naqvi, Lt-Gen Rahat visit Capt Ali Qureshi Shaheed's residence43 minutes ago