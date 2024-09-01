Traffic Police Abbottabad releases performance report for August 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Traffic Police Abbottabad has released its performance report for August, showcasing a significant crackdown on traffic violations across the city on Sunday.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Khan, and SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, the department has intensified efforts against a range of traffic offences.

During August various operations have been carried out against the violations including tinted windows and removed tinted windows from 134 vehicles, imposed fines to 231 vehicles for having either no number plates or non-standard plates.

Similarly while taking action traffic police imposed fines on 345 motorcycles for non-compliance with helmet regulations. 221 underage motorcycles were impounded across various police stations.

Traffic police seized 98 motorcycles without plates or with unregistered plates and 145 vehicles from unauthorized bus stands and parking areas, which were impounded at the police lines ground.