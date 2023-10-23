Traffic police Abbottabad take stern action against traffic violators

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Ajaz Khan, a comprehensive crackdown on traffic violations has been carried out in the district of Abbottabad.

The operation was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Arif Javed Khan, under the supervision of Traffic Police Abbottabad.

Over the past three days, check posts were set up to enforce traffic regulations, resulting in numerous fines being imposed and actions against various violations. 169 motorcyclists were fined for riding without helmets, and underage motorcyclists also faced legal consequences and cases were registered against them.

The operation also targeted vehicles with non-standard or fancy number plates, leading to fines for 20 drivers of Rs 6,000. In the case of tinted windows, heavy fines of Rs 54,500 were imposed on 109 vehicles and tinted glass was removed.

Moreover, traffic police also removed four pressure horns from the vehicles, ensuring a safer traffic environment.

As part of the extensive operation, 17 vehicles were imposed fines of Rs 16,000 for causing obstructions at traffic intersections and parking lots, emphasizing the importance of keeping these areas clear for the smooth flow of traffic.