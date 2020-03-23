Traffic police accelerates awareness of COVID19, distributes masks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district traffic police here Monday accelerated awareness campaign on coronavirus and distributed masks and gloves among the general public.

On the directives of SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed, all the SPs accompanied with DSPs and education teams visited different areas of the city and directed people to wear gloves and masks to protect themselves from possible infection of corona virus.

Meanwhile in statement issued from traffic headquarters urged masses to adopt precautionary measures against corona virus and should limit themselves at their homes, wash hands consistently and ensure usage of gloves and wearing of masks.

Similarly, traffic police also taken action against violators of the orders issued by the provincial government and closed general bus stands located in the city.