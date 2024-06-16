Traffic Police Action Against Drivers For Extra-charges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) In light of the orders of the provincial government, Traffic Police Circle Adenzai and Jandol have taken action against the drivers who charge extra fares.
The Traffic Circle Adenzai and Jandol have taken strict action against those who are charging extra fares from passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.
Actions are underway to ensure the implementation of the new fare as a result of the decrease in petroleum prices.
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan and District Police Chief Dir Lower Rai Mazhar Iqbal, under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Syed Ahmed Khan, traffic in-charge Shad Muhammad Khan, and the traffic staff, challaned the drivers who collected extra-fare on the spot and returned to the passengers.
They also issued strict warnings to the drivers to ensure adherence to the main “Karaya Nama” issued by the district administration and collect the prescribed fare according to the list issued by the competent authority.
Passengers are requested to complain to the traffic police in case of a violation in time so that redressal can be done.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Very hot weather likely to persist in Sindh5 minutes ago
-
Spurious milk production unit unearthed2 hours ago
-
TMA staff distributed biodegradable bags in Timargarah city2 hours ago
-
Security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
SSP Larkana visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements2 hours ago
-
Health experts urge cardiac patients to adopt healthy lifestyle in hot, dry weather3 hours ago
-
Wave of inflation in Peshawar not reducing3 hours ago
-
Pak-EPA initiates comprehensive study on Air, Water Quality in Islamabad 202414 hours ago
-
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole15 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience15 hours ago
-
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements15 hours ago
-
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM15 hours ago