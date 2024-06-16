Open Menu

Traffic Police Action Against Drivers For Extra-charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Traffic Police action against drivers for extra-charges

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) In light of the orders of the provincial government, Traffic Police Circle Adenzai and Jandol have taken action against the drivers who charge extra fares.

The Traffic Circle Adenzai and Jandol have taken strict action against those who are charging extra fares from passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

Actions are underway to ensure the implementation of the new fare as a result of the decrease in petroleum prices.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan and District Police Chief Dir Lower Rai Mazhar Iqbal, under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Syed Ahmed Khan, traffic in-charge Shad Muhammad Khan, and the traffic staff, challaned the drivers who collected extra-fare on the spot and returned to the passengers.

They also issued strict warnings to the drivers to ensure adherence to the main “Karaya Nama” issued by the district administration and collect the prescribed fare according to the list issued by the competent authority.

Passengers are requested to complain to the traffic police in case of a violation in time so that redressal can be done.

